Harvest

Ukraine harvested over 2.7 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of June 27, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 2.707 mln tonnes of grain crops throughout the areas of 884.3 thsd ha. The average yield totaled 3.06 t/ha, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, agrarians harvested 1.156 mln tonnes of winter wheat, with the yield of 3.06 t/ha; 1.477 mln tonnes of winter barley, with the yield of 3.2 t/ha; 800 tonnes of spring wheat, with the yield of 2.08 t/ha; 21 thsd tonnes of spring barley, with the yield of 2.12 t/ha; and 52.4 thsd tonnes of peas, with the yield of 1.49 t/ha.

In addition, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, Odessa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Donetsk, Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy oblasts continued harvesting winter rapeseed. The production volumes reached 236.2 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 1.87 t/ha.

