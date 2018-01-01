Harvest

Yesterday, 16:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 122

Turkmenistan harvested over 1 mln tonnes of wheat — Ministry of Agriculture

To date, the general harvest of wheat in Turkmenistan already reached 1 mln tonnes, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources of Turkmenistan on June 29.

In addition, in 2018 the country plans to harvest 1.6 mln tonnes of the grain throughout the areas of 760 thsd ha, up 1.6 times compared with the last year volumes.

According to the announcement, the current state subsidies and tax allowances became the major motives for agrarians to increase the grain production rates.

