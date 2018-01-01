Harvest

Belarus to start the harvesting campaign of grains in the first ten days of July 2018

The harvesting campaign of grains in Belarus will start in somewhat earlier dates than last year. So, agrarians will be able to start the harvesting campaign in the first ten days of July 2018, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus on June 30.

According to the announcement, for several recent years two times agrarians started harvesting grains and pulses on July 16, and 6 times — two days later. So, in 2016 as of July 20 Belarus already harvested grains and pulses throughout 7.6% of the planned areas, and in 2017 — 0.9%. According to the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Vladimir Grakun, southern raions of Belarus already started harvesting the burnt crops.

It was noted that the damaged areas reached 370 thsd ha, as well as the losses — 135-140 thsd ha. Generally, the harvested areas of grains and pulses will total 2.16 mln ha, up 6.3 thsd ha compared with last year.

