Ukraine harvested 3.5 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
As of July 2, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 3.5 mln tonnes of grain crops throughout the areas of 2 mln ha (12%). The average yield totaled 2.97 t/ha, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In particular, agrarians harvested 1.7 mln tonnes of winter wheat, with the yield of 2.97 t/ha; 1.1 thsd tonnes of spring wheat, with the yield of 2.19 t/ha; 1.6 mln tonnes of winter barley, with the yield of 3.19 t/ha; 33.7 thsd tonnes of spring barley, with the yield of 2.03 t/ha; and 86.8 thsd tonnes of peas, with the yield of 1.38 t/ha.
In addition, 13 oblasts still continued harvesting winter rapeseed. The production volumes reached 328 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 1.91 t/ha.
