Harvest

Yesterday, 11:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 184

Russia: Southern and North Caucasian Districts harvested 9.5 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

Some regions of the Southern and North Caucasian Federal Districts started the harvesting campaign of agricultural crops. As of July 2, agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the areas of 2.5 mln ha (in 2017 — 265.7 thsd ha), and produced 9.5 mln tonnes of grains (1.2 mln tonnes). The average yield totaled 3.82 t/ha (4.42 t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

In particular, agrarians harvested winter and spring wheat throughout 1.6 mln ha (in 2017 — 24.3 thsd ha), and produced 6.8 mln tonnes of the grain (89.4 thsd tonnes), with the average yield at 4.12 t/ha (3.68 t/ha). Also, Russia harvested 1.6 mln tonnes of winter and spring barley (1 mln tonnes) throughout 418.5 thsd ha (224.9 thsd ha), with the average yield at 3.93 t/ha (4.62 t/ha).

In addition, as of the reporting date rapeseed harvested areas reached 23.4 thsd ha (5.2 thsd ha). The production reached 41.8 thsd tonnes of the oilseed (8.1 thsd tonnes), with the yield at 1.79 t/ha (1.56 t/ha).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment