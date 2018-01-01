Harvest

Belarus started harvesting rapeseed

At the end of June 2018, Belarus started harvesting winter rapeseed, declared the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.

As of July 2, agrarians harvested the oilseed throughout 10.4 thsd ha, or 3.5% of the plan. The average yield totaled 1.6 t/ha.

According to market participants, the supply volumes were estimated as rather small, the oilseed qualitative figures were low, because agrarians mainly started harvesting the areas, damaged by the dry weather.

As a reminder, the planted areas under winter rapeseed for the harvest-2018 totaled 364 thsd ha, and spring rapeseed — 61.7 thsd ha.

