Russia harvested nearly 16 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
As of July 5, the Southern and North Caucasian Federal Districts of the Russian Federation harvested grains and pulses throughout the areas of 4.2 mln ha (in 2017 — 640.4 thsd ha). The production reached 15.8 mln tonnes (2.7 mln tonnes), with the average yield of 3.76 t/ha (4.29 t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia.
In particular, agrarians harvested winter and spring wheat throughout 3.5 mln ha (in 2017 — 85.3 thsd ha). The average yield totaled 3.88 t/ha (4.79 t/ha), and the production volumes reached 13.6 mln tonnes (408.7 thsd tonnes). Also, Russia harvested 1.9 mln tonnes of winter and spring barley (1.5 mln tonnes) throughout 500 thsd ha (336.3 thsd ha), with the average yield at 3.73 t/ha (4.51 t/ha).
In addition, as of the reporting date rapeseed harvested areas reached 45.5 thsd ha (12.4 thsd ha). The production reached 77.4 thsd tonnes of the oilseed (22.2 thsd tonnes), with the yield at 1.7 t/ha (1.79 t/ha).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: thirty largest exporters supplied almost 80% of the general grain exports on foreign markets — experts
Yesterday, 17:00
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture increased the forecast of grain exports in the season-2018/19 to 45 mln tonnes
Yesterday, 13:20
-
Russia: grain exports exceeded the forecast of the Ministry of Agriculture
July 3, 18:00
-
Russia: Southern and North Caucasian Districts harvested 9.5 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
July 3, 11:30
-
In 2018, Russia increased the production of crude rapeseed oil
July 2, 13:00
-
In the fourth week of June, the Russian seaports decreased barley export volumes
July 2, 11:40
-
Russia: government prolonged the current zero export duties on wheat for 2018/19 MY
June 29, 12:50
-
On June 28, the National Mercantile Exchange sold over 19 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
June 29, 10:10