Russia harvested nearly 16 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

As of July 5, the Southern and North Caucasian Federal Districts of the Russian Federation harvested grains and pulses throughout the areas of 4.2 mln ha (in 2017 — 640.4 thsd ha). The production reached 15.8 mln tonnes (2.7 mln tonnes), with the average yield of 3.76 t/ha (4.29 t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia.

In particular, agrarians harvested winter and spring wheat throughout 3.5 mln ha (in 2017 — 85.3 thsd ha). The average yield totaled 3.88 t/ha (4.79 t/ha), and the production volumes reached 13.6 mln tonnes (408.7 thsd tonnes). Also, Russia harvested 1.9 mln tonnes of winter and spring barley (1.5 mln tonnes) throughout 500 thsd ha (336.3 thsd ha), with the average yield at 3.73 t/ha (4.51 t/ha).

In addition, as of the reporting date rapeseed harvested areas reached 45.5 thsd ha (12.4 thsd ha). The production reached 77.4 thsd tonnes of the oilseed (22.2 thsd tonnes), with the yield at 1.7 t/ha (1.79 t/ha).

