Ukraine harvested over 6 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of July 6, 2018, agrarians harvested 6.2 mln tonnes of grains throughout the areas of 2.09 mln ha (22%), reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. According to the announcement, the harvesting campaign already started in all oblasts of Ukraine, except for Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

In particular, agrarians harvested 3.77 mln tonnes of winter wheat, with the yield of 3 t/ha; 4.9 thsd tonnes of spring wheat, with the yield of 2.51 t/ha; 2.11 mln tonnes of winter barley, with the yield of 3.35 t/ha; 138.9 thsd tonnes of spring barley, with the yield of 1.88 t/ha; and 171.5 thsd tonnes of peas, with the yield of 1.35 t/ha.

In addition, 22 oblasts continued harvesting winter rapeseed. Agrarians harvested 756.3 thsd tonnes throughout 353.4 thsd ha (36% of the forecast), with the yield of 2.14 t/ha.

