Harvest

Russia: Ministry of Agriculture may revise the forecast for grain harvest in 2018

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation may revise the forecast of grain harvest in 2018 from the current level of nearly 100 mln tonnes, due to the possible changes in the weather conditions, declared the Minister of Agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev on July 6.

According to him, the situation with the forecast of grain production still continues regularly changing. Nevertheless, the current forecast still totals nearly 100 mln tonnes. At the same time, the forecast significantly depends on the further development of weather conditions.

As of July 5, Russia already harvested 15.3 mln tonnes of grains (2.7 mln tonnes in 2017), with the average yield of 3.71 t/ha, a decrease of 0.58 t/ha compared with the last year figures at 4.29 t/ha. Agrarians have to provide the harvesting works in a very short time and with the minimum losses, said D.Patrushev.

