Harvest

Yesterday, 16:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 162

In 2018, Moldova to reduce winter wheat production — Ministry of Agriculture

Due to snowfalls in March 2018, and the drought in May 2018, Moldova expects for a reduction of the harvest of winter wheat. In the current season, the average yield of winter wheat in Moldova will total nearly 3 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture, Regional Development and Environment of the Republic of Moldova.

However, some agrarians still hope to exceed the forecasted harvest volumes, because to date the moisture content of the grain totals 13.2%, against the required level of 14%. Also, it is noted that agrarians already harvested nearly 30% of the planned volumes of winter wheat. Mainly northern and southern regions of Moldova started the harvesting campaign.

As a reminder, in the current year Moldova planted wheat throughout 300 thsd ha.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment