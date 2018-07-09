Harvest

Ukraine started harvesting rye and oats — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of July 9, 2018, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 2 thsd tonnes of rye and 900 tonnes of oats, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Generally, agrarians already harvested 8.36 mln tonnes of early grains and pulses, with the yield of 2.98 t/ha. In particular, agrarians harvested 5.5 mln tonnes of winter wheat, with the yield of 3.03 t/ha; 8.1 thsd tonnes of spring wheat, with the yield of 2.49 t/ha; 2.4 mln tonnes of winter barley, with the yield of 3.4 t/ha; 221.3 thsd tonnes of spring barley, with the yield of 1.84 t/ha; and 222.1 thsd tonnes of peas, with the yield of 1.38 t/ha.

In addition, 23 oblasts continued harvesting winter rapeseed. Agrarians harvested 1.1 mln tonnes of the oilseed, with the yield of 2.32 t/ha.

