Russia harvested over 19 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

As of July 9, the Southern and North Caucasian Federal Districts of the Russian Federation, as well as Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk and Saratov oblasts, harvested grains and pulses throughout the areas of 5.2 mln ha (in 2017 — 1.3 mln ha). The production reached 19.8 mln tonnes (5.8 mln tonnes), with the average yield of 3.79 t/ha (4.62 t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

In particular, agrarians harvested winter and spring wheat throughout 4.5 mln ha (in 2017 — 635.8 thsd ha). The average yield totaled 3.91 t/ha (5.11 t/ha), and the production volumes reached 17.5 mln tonnes (3.2 mln tonnes). Also, Russia harvested 2 mln tonnes of winter and spring barley (1.7 mln tonnes) throughout 537.8 thsd ha (381.5 thsd ha), with the average yield at 3.63 t/ha (4.46 t/ha).

In addition, as of the reporting date rapeseed harvested areas reached 52.1 thsd ha (30.5 thsd ha). The production reached 87.7 thsd tonnes of the oilseed (63.9 thsd tonnes), with the yield at 1.68 t/ha (2.09 t/ha).

