In 2018, Russia to harvest no more than 114 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

In 2018, the general harvest of grain crops in Russia will total nearly 113.9 mln tonnes, reported analysts of the agency SovEcon on July 9.

At the same time, the updated estimations of the Agency lowered compared with the previous forecast, which totaled 118.6 mln tonnes.

In particular, SovEcon reduced the forecasts of production for all major crops: wheat — to 69.6 mln tonnes, against 72.5 mln tonnes; barley — 16.9 mln tonnes, against 17.8 mln tonnes; corn — 12.5 mln tonnes, against 12.7 mln tonnes.

According to the announcement, the forecast reduced, due to coming of the first news about the yield of wheat and barley in southern regions of the Russian Federation, as well as the current drought weather conditions in most regions of the Volga Federal District.

