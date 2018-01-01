Harvest

Belarus almost completed the harvesting works of winter barley — Ministry of Agriculture

As of July 10, Belarusian agrarians already harvested winter barley throughout 9.3 thsd ha, or 87% of the planned areas, declared the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Grakun.

According to him, Belarus plans to harvest the grain throughout nearly 11 thsd ha. To date, agrarians produced 26.6 thsd tonnes of winter barley, with the average yield of 2.86 t/ha.

In addition, Belarus still continues harvesting winter rapeseed. So, as of the reporting date agrarians harvested 163.1 thsd tonnes of the oilseed throughout 97.9 thsd ha (32.3%). The average yield totaled 1.67 t/ha.

