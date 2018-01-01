Harvest

11:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 91

Belarus: northern oblasts to start the harvesting campaign in 2 weeks

Northern oblasts of Belarus will start the harvesting campaign of grain crops in nearly 2 weeks, declared the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Grakun on July 10.

Some raions of Southern Belarus already started harvesting grains. But northern oblasts of the country will start the harvesting works in somewhat later time, due to the current grain filling processes, he said.

According to V.Grakun, to date the crop losses in Belarus reached 141 thsd ha, or less than 5% of the areas, as well as the damaged areas totaled 368 thsd ha (15%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment