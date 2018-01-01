Harvest

Source: APK-Inform

Kyrgyzstan harvested more than 50 thsd tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

According to the official statistics figures, Kyrgyz agrarians harvested spring spiked grain crops throughout the areas of 17.8 thsd ha (4%), and produced 52 thsd tonnes of grains, with the average yield of 2.92 t/ha, reported the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Melioration of the Kyrgyz Republic on July 9.

In particular, agrarians harvested 35.8 thsd tonnes of wheat, with the average yield at 3.23 t/ha, up 7 thsd tonnes compared with the same date in 2017, as well as 16.2 thsd tonnes of barley (up 3.9 thsd tonnes), with the yield at 2.41 t/ha.

To date, agrarians provide agrotechnical servicing of crops (vegetation irrigations together with interrow cultivation, pest, disease and weeds management).

As a reminder, in Kyrgyzstan the planted areas under agricultural crops for the harvest-2018 totaled nearly 1.215 mln ha, up 8.3 thsd ha compared with 2017.

