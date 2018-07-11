Harvest

Ukraine started harvesting spring rapeseed — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of July 11, 2018, Ukrainian agrarians started harvesting spring rapeseed. So, the harvested areas totaled 1.55 thsd ha, and the production — 600 tonnes, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. In addition, 23 oblasts continued harvesting winter rapeseed. Agrarians harvested 1.55 mln tonnes of the oilseed, with the yield of 2.46 t/ha.

Generally, as of the reporting date agrarians already harvested 11.11 mln tonnes of early grains and pulses throughout 3.65 mln ha (38%), with the yield of 3.04 t/ha. In particular, the harvested volumes of winter wheat totaled 7.7 mln tonnes, spring wheat — 14.8 thsd tonnes, winter barley — 2.68 mln tonnes, spring barley — 379.1 thsd tonnes, and peas — 300.4 thsd tonnes.

In addition, agrarians harvested 6.5 thsd tonnes of rye, with the yield at 2.28 t/ha, and 1.5 thsd tonnes of oats, with the yield at 1.32 t/ha.

