Russia harvested over 25 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
As of July 12, the Southern and North Caucasian Federal Districts of the Russian Federation, as well as Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk and Saratov oblasts, harvested grains and pulses throughout the areas of 6.7 mln ha (in 2017 — 2.3 mln ha). The production volumes reached 25.4 mln tonnes (10.2 mln tonnes), with the average yield of 3.79 t/ha (4.39 t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
In particular, agrarians harvested winter and spring wheat throughout 5.9 mln ha (in 2017 — 1.4 mln ha). The average yield totaled 3.9 t/ha (4.53 t/ha), and the production volumes reached 22.9 mln tonnes (6.4 mln tonnes). Also, Russia harvested 2.12 mln tonnes of winter and spring barley (2.15 mln tonnes) throughout 608.3 thsd ha (501.1 thsd ha), with the average yield at 3.5 t/ha (4.3 t/ha).
In addition, as of the reporting date rapeseed harvested areas reached 54.8 thsd ha (36.3 thsd ha). The production totaled 94.4 thsd tonnes of the oilseed (71.3 thsd tonnes), with the yield at 1.72 t/ha (1.96 t/ha).
