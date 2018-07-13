Harvest

Ukraine harvested 13 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of July 13, 2018, agrarians of Mykolaiv, Odessa and Kherson oblasts already completed the harvesting campaign of winter barley, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. As of the reporting date, Ukraine harvested 2.8 mln tonnes of winter barley throughout the areas of 793 thsd ha (96% to the forecast), with the average yield at 3.48 t/hа.

Generally, agrarians harvested 13 mln tonnes of early grains and pulses throughout 4.3 mln ha (44%), with the yield at 3.06 t/ha. In particular, the harvested volumes of winter wheat totaled 9.3 mln tonnes, with the yield at 3.18 t/ha; spring wheat — 49.7 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 3.03 t/ha; spring barley — 503 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.9 t/ha; and peas — 354.8 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.51 t/ha. In addition, agrarians harvested 8.5 thsd tonnes of rye, with the yield at 2.15 t/ha, and 2.9 thsd tonnes of oats, with the yield at 1.48 t/ha.

Also, as of July 13, agrarians of Kherson oblast already completed the harvesting campaign of winter rapeseed. Generally, Ukraine harvested 1.8 mln tonnes of the oilseed throughout 721 thsd ha (73%), with the yield at 2.49 t/ha.

In addition, agrarians started harvesting spring rapeseed. The harvested areas totaled 2 thsd ha (4%), and the production — 3.3 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.67 t/ha.

