In 2018/19 MY, Russia to produce 117.9 mln tonnes of grains and pulses — APK-Inform

APK-Inform analysts lowered the forecast of grains and pulses production in Russia in the current season to 117.9 mln tonnes, a decrease of 3% compared with the previous estimations, and down 13% compared with the record figures in the season-2017/18.

In particular, APK-Inform estimated the general harvest of Russian wheat at 71 mln tonnes, down 17% compared with the figures in 2017/18 MY.

The forecast reduced, due to the current results of the harvesting campaign. So, by the end of the first ten-day period of July 2018 the average yield of wheat decreased by 0.6-0.8 t/ha compared with the same period in 2017.

