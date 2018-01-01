Harvest

In 2018, Ukraine to increase the production of high-oleic sunflower seed — APK-Inform

According to forecasts of APK-Inform analysts, in 2018 the harvest volumes of high-oleic sunflower seed in Ukraine will increase by 20-24% compared with the last year volumes, and total 400-420 thsd tonnes (taking into account separation figures).

According to experts, the expected production growth will develop, due to expansion of the planted areas under the oilseed, and the potential increasing of its yield after some decline observed in 2017.

At the same time, in the current year the planted areas under high-oleic sunflower seed in Ukraine significantly increased — up 45%. However, the rate of separation will become somewhat lower than in previous years, and will not exceed 60%.

