Stable forecasts of sunflower seed yield in Ukraine and Russia — APK-Inform

Due to recent rainfalls throughout most regions of Ukraine, which favourably impacted on the condition of late spring crops, APK-Inform analysts kept stable the forecasts of the general harvest of sunflower seed in 2018/19 MY — at the level of 14.6 mln tonnes. Thus, the forecast exceeds the last year figures by 9%, at the expense of increasing of the oilseed planted areas (6.4 mln ha) and its yields (2.3 t/ha).

According to the operational information from agrarians, despite the drought weather and long-term absence of rains, especially in the southern and eastern regions of sunflower seed cultivation in Ukraine, to date the moisture provision of the soil remained at the sufficient level, and the root environment of plants was rather strong.

As for Russia, APK-Inform analysts forecasted the production of sunflower seed in 2018/19 MY at 10.5 mln tonnes, which almost met the last year figures. At the same time, APK-Inform increased the forecast by 0.5 mln tonnes compared with the previous forecast, due to some growth of the harvested areas (to a record level of 8 mln ha), while the expected yield remained unchanged (1.41 t/ha).

The analysts specified that in the coming weeks, the weather conditions will have a determinative relation to the future yield of sunflower seed in the whole Black Sea region, but to date they do not make a significant threat to the crop areas.

At the same time, many global experts already revised downward their estimations concerning the production of sunflower seed in the new season. In particular, in its July report the USDA made the significant adjustments, which caused a great resonance on the market: the forecast of sunflower harvest in Ukraine lowered by 2 mln tonnes, to 13.5 mln tonnes, and in Russia — down 1 mln tonnes, to 10.5 mln tonnes.

Forecasts of sunflower seed production in Ukraine and Russia, mln tonnes *

Ukraine Russia 2018/19 2017/18 Changes 2018/19 2017/18 Changes APK-Inform 14.6 13.4 +1.2 10.5 10.5 = USDA 13.5 13.7 -0.2 10.5 10.4 +0.1 Oil World 14.5 13.5 +1.0 11.5 11.0 +0.5

* July 2018

The current condition and forecasts of the market of oilseeds, vegetable oils and meals in both Ukraine and the world will become the major topics in the agenda of the largest annual event of the fat-and-oil industry of Ukraine — the seventeenth international conference "Fat-and-Oil Industry - 2018", to be held on November 6, 2018, in Kyiv (Ukraine).

