Harvest

12:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 113

In 2018, Moldova to produce the second largest harvest of sunflower seed

According to the July USDA forecasts, in 2018/19 MY the general harvest of sunflower seed in Moldova will total 750 thsd tonnes, a decrease of nearly 50 thsd tonnes compared with the previous year record figures. Nevertheless, it will be the second largest result for the whole contemporary history.

According to analysts, the reduction developed, due to the expected lowering of the oilseed yield by 10% compared with the previous year level — 1.88 t/ha, while in 2018 the planted areas under sunflower seed grew by 4%, and totaled 400 thsd ha.

The export potential of Moldavian sunflower seed in 2018/19 MY totals 570 thsd tonnes (down 5%). As a reminder, Romania, Turkey and the United Kingdom are the traditional sales markets for Moldavian sunflower seed.

You can receive more detailed information about the prospects of oilseed market segment in countries of the Danube river basin within frames of the agro-logistics forum "Dnieper-Danube-Black Sea" (part II, Moldova), which takes place in Chisinau on October 2-3, 2018.

The organizing committee of APK-Inform Agency provides more detailed information the conference:

+38 (0562) 32-15-95

Irina Ozip (ext. 120) — [email protected],

[email protected]

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment