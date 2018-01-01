Harvest

Ukraine harvested almost 19 mln tonnes of early grains and pulses — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of July 23, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 18.9 mln tonnes of early grains and pulses throughout the areas of 6 mln ha, or 62% of the plan. The average yield totaled 3.17 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the harvested volumes of winter wheat totaled 14.3 mln tonnes, with the yield of 3.39 t/ha; spring wheat — 30 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 2.28 t/ha; winter barley — 2.9 mln tonnes, with the yield at 3.51 t/ha; spring barley — 1.1 mln tonnes, with the yield at 1.96 t/ha; and peas — 510 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.67 t/ha.

In addition, agrarians harvested 60 thsd tonnes of rye throughout 25 thsd ha (17%), with the yield at 2.35 t/ha; and 13 thsd tonnes of oats throughout 8 thsd ha (4.1%), with the yield at 1.66 t/ha.

Also, agrarians harvested 2.3 mln tonnes of winter rapeseed throughout 878 thsd ha (90% of the planned areas), with the yield at 2.57 t/ha. In addition, the harvested areas under spring rapeseed reached 6 thsd ha (11.3%), and the production — 10.3 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.66 t/ha.

