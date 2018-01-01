Russia harvested 33 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
As of July 23, Russian agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the areas of 8.9 mln ha (in 2017 — 6.2 mln ha). The production volumes reached 33 mln tonnes (27.2 mln tonnes), with the average yield of 3.69 t/ha (4.4 t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
In particular, agrarians harvested winter and spring wheat throughout 7.5 mln ha (in 2017 — 4.8 mln ha). The average yield totaled 3.83 t/ha (4.56 t/ha), and the production volumes reached 28.6 mln tonnes (21.9 mln tonnes). Also, Russia harvested 2.4 mln tonnes of winter and spring barley (3.2 mln tonnes) throughout 778.7 thsd ha (831.5 thsd ha), with the average yield at 3.13 t/ha (3.88 t/ha).
In addition, as of the reporting date rapeseed harvested areas reached 62.1 thsd ha (69.3 thsd ha). The production totaled 113.1 thsd tonnes of the oilseed (142.9 thsd tonnes), with the yield at 1.82 t/ha (2.06 t/ha).
