In 2018/19 MY, Bulgaria to reduce wheat production

In 2018, the planted areas under wheat in Bulgaria increased by 4% compared with the last year level, due to the high global prices for grains, as well as the demand rates for Bulgarian wheat on the global market, reported the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry of Bulgaria. According to preliminary figures, in 2017/18 MY the country exported nearly 70% of the produced volumes of wheat (4.5 mln tonnes).

At the same time, in April-May of 2018 Bulgaria faced the adverse weather conditions, which caused the earlier start of the harvesting campaign of wheat, and also lead to some reduction of the yield figures in comparison with the last year level. So, the Ministry estimated the yield in the beginning of the harvesting campaign at the level of 4.97 t/ha, and forecasted the general yield at the end of the harvesting works at 4.4 -5.5 t/ha.

Also, the key global analysts forecasted the general wheat production in Bulgaria in 2018/19 MY within the range of 5-5.93 mln tonnes, as opposed to nearly 6.3 mln tonnes in the previous MY. Any further adjustments to the current forecast of grain production will depend on the harvesting campaign rates and weather conditions in the wheat belt of Bulgaria in June-July of 2018.

