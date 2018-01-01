Harvest

Belarus harvested over 1 mln tonnes of grains and pulses — Ministry of Agriculture

As of July 25, Belarusian agrarians harvested 1.073 mln tonnes of grains and pulses throughout the areas of 367.8 thsd ha, or 17.2% of the plan. The average yield totaled 2.92 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.

In particular, agrarians of Brest oblast harvested the largest volumes of grains — 480.3 thsd tonnes with the yield of 2.94 t/ha, Vitebsk oblast — 18.6 thsd tonnes with the yield of 2.92 t/ha, Gomel oblast — 96.9 thsd tonnes with the yield of 2.11 t/ha, Grodno oblast — 301.8 thsd tonnes with the yield of 3.2 t/ha, Minsk oblast — 171.8 thsd tonnes with the yield of 3.05 t/ha, and Mogilev oblast — 3.11 thsd tonnes with the yield of 2.65 t/ha.

In addition, Belarus harvested 411.8 thsd tonnes of winter rapeseed throughout 81.8% of the planned areas, with the average yield at 1.66 t/ha.

