Ukraine harvested 20 mln tonnes of grains and pulses — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of July 25, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 20 mln tonnes of early grains and pulses throughout the areas of 6.3 mln ha, or 65% of the plan. The average yield totaled 3.19 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the harvested volumes of winter wheat totaled 15 mln tonnes, with the yield of 3.42 t/ha; spring wheat — 37 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 2.3 t/ha; winter barley — 2.9 mln tonnes, with the yield at 3.51 t/ha; spring barley — 1.3 mln tonnes, with the yield at 1.99 t/ha; and peas — 541 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.7 t/ha.

In addition, agrarians harvested 67 thsd tonnes of rye throughout 27.5 thsd ha (19%), with the yield at 2.45 t/ha; and 16 thsd tonnes of oats throughout 9.3 thsd ha (5%), with the yield at 1.75 t/ha.

Also, agrarians harvested 2.3 mln tonnes of winter rapeseed throughout 902 thsd ha (92% of the planned areas), with the yield at 2.58 t/ha. In addition, the harvested areas under spring rapeseed reached 7.5 thsd ha (14%), and the production — 11 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.5 t/ha.

