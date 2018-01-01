Harvest

Source: APK-Inform

Russia: Ministry of Agriculture kept its forecast of grain harvest without changes

Despite the adverse weather conditions in many regions of Russia, to date the Ministry of Agriculture still kept the forecast of the general harvest of grains in the current year at the level 100 mln tonnes, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Patrushev on July 25.

According to him, the unstable weather conditions failed to change the harvest forecast in 2018.

D.Patrushev added that the planned harvest volumes will completely cover the domestic needs, and provide the sufficient grain volumes for exports.

