Kazakhstan harvested nearly 0.7 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

As of July 26, Kazakhstan harvested 698.9 thsd tonnes of grains. The average yield totaled 1.9 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In particular, Almaty oblast harvested 194.3 thsd tonnes of grains throughout 21.2% of the planned areas, with the average yield at 2.05 t/ha; Jambyl oblast — 302.7 thsd tonnes throughout 50.8% of the areas, with the average yield at 2.18 t/ha; Kyzylorda oblast — 9.01 thsd tonnes throughout 5.6% of the areas, with the average yield at 1.69 t/ha; and Turkistan oblast (formerly South Kazakhstan oblast) — 192.9 thsd tonnes throughout 54% of the areas, with the average yield at 1.5 t/ha.

General, the harvested areas in the country reached 367.6 thsd ha, or 34.8% of the plan.

