Harvest

July 26

Russia harvested over 34 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

As of July 26, Russian agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the areas of 9.3 mln ha (in 2017 — 7.8 mln ha), or 20.1% of the plan. The production volumes reached 34.3 mln tonnes (33.8 mln tonnes), with the average yield of 3.68 t/ha (4.32 t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

In particular, agrarians harvested winter and spring wheat throughout 7.8 mln ha (in 2017 — 6 mln ha). The average yield totaled 3.81 t/ha (4.47 t/ha), and the production volumes reached 29.5 mln tonnes (27 mln tonnes). Also, Russia harvested 2.6 mln tonnes of winter and spring barley (3.6 mln tonnes) throughout 817.9 thsd ha (960.9 thsd ha), with the average yield at 3.13 t/ha (3.76 t/ha).

In addition, as of the reporting date rapeseed harvested areas reached 106.4 thsd ha (102.1 thsd ha), or 6.7% of the plan. The production totaled 184 thsd tonnes of the oilseed (201.8 thsd tonnes), with the yield at 1.73 t/ha (1.98 t/ha).

