Harvest

13:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 123

Ukraine planted grains and pulses for the harvest-2018 throughout over 14.8 mln ha — State Statistics Service

All categories of agricultural households of Ukraine planted grains and pulses for the harvest-2018 throughout the areas of 14.848 mln ha, an increase of 1.5% compared with last year, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

In particular, the planted areas under wheat totaled 6.617 mln ha (up 3.9%), including winter wheat — 6.421 mln ha (up 4.1%), and spring wheat — 196.5 thsd ha (down 2.1%). Barley planted areas totaled 2.498 mln ha (down 0.4%), including winter barley — 872.6 thsd ha, and spring barley — 1.625 mln ha (up 0.3%). Agrarians planted rye throughout 149.4 thsd ha (down 12.9%), including winter rye — 148.3 thsd ha (down 13%), and spring rye — 1.1 thsd ha (down 2.9%). The planted areas under triticale totaled 18.3 thsd ha (up 9.7%), including winter triticale — 17.3 thsd ha (up 10%), and spring triticale — 1 thsd ha (up 5.2%).

In addition, the areas under corn for grain totaled 4.581 mln ha (up 1.3%), oats — 197.5 thsd ha (down 0.1%), buckwheat — 108.4 thsd ha (down 42.6%), sorghum — 43.1 thsd ha (down 40.8%), millet — 52.2 thsd ha (down 8.5%), and rice — 12.6 thsd ha (down 1.2%).

Also, agrarians increased the planted areas under pulses by 12.3%, to 568.4 thsd ha. In particular, the planted areas under peas totaled 435.5 thsd ha (up 4.8%), beans — 39.8 thsd ha (down 2.6%), vetch — 4.7 thsd ha (up 20.7%), and lupine — 8.7 thsd ha (up 28.3%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment