Rusagrotrans lowered the forecast of grain production in Russia

Experts of Rusagrotrans JSC lowered their forecast of the general harvest of grains in Russia in 2018 to 113.8 mln tonnes, as opposed to the previous estimations at 115.7 mln tonnes, declared the Head of the analytical center at Rusagrotrans JSC, Igor Pavensky.

The forecast decreased on the basis of the analysis of the harvesting campaign rates and condition of grain crops. In particular, due to the drought in southern, central and Volga regions, the yield figures of grain crops reduced compared with last year, which will reduce the grain harvest volumes, said the expert.

At the same time, in 2018 the harvest volumes of winter crops will remain at the relatively high level — nearly 56.2 mln tonnes, while the harvest of spring grains will not exceed 56.7 mln tonnes.

In 2018, the production of wheat will lower to 70.8 mln tonnes, against 71.4 mln tonnes of the previous forecast, barley — 17.5 mln tonnes, against 18.5 mln tonnes, and corn — 12.3 mln tonnes, against 12.6 mln tonnes, added I.Pavensky.

