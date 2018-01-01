Harvest

17:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 57

Tajikistan harvested nearly 500 thsd tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

Tajikistan harvested 482.51 thsd tonnes of grains throughout the areas of 185.47 thsd ha, reported the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Tajikistan.

According to the announcement, agrarians of Khatlon oblast provided the largest share in the general harvest structure. Agrarians produced 344.76 thsd tonnes of grains throughout 102.39 thsd ha, or 81% of the forecasted figures.

Generally, Tajikistan still continues its harvesting campaign of grains.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment