Moldova almost completed the harvesting campaign of winter barley

As of July 20, Moldavian agrarians harvested winter barley throughout 44 thsd ha, or 98% of the plan, as well as wheat — 320 thsd ha, or 75%, reported the Ministry of Agriculture, Regional Development and Environment of the Republic of Moldova on July 21.

According to the Senior adviser at the Department of production, processing and quality control policy of plant products at the Ministry, Marin Grama, northern oblasts of the country demonstrated the highest yield figures: wheat — 3.6 t/ha, and barley — 3.4 t/ha. At the same time, the average wheat yield in the country totaled nearly 3.2 t/ha, and barley — 3 t/ha.

It was noted that Moldova started the mass harvesting campaign of I-group grains in late June, but due to heavy rainfall in 11 raions, agrarians somewhat slowed down the harvesting campaign rates.

In addition, Moldova still continued actively harvesting peas, and almost completed the harvesting campaign of rapeseed. As of the reporting date, agrarians harvested peas throughout 75% of the planned areas, with the average yield at 1.4 t/ha, and rapeseed — 99% of the plan, with the yield at 2.1 t/ha.

