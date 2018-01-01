Harvest

Turkmenistan completed the harvesting campaign of wheat

Turkmenistan completed the harvesting campaign of wheat. Agrarians produced over 1 mln tonnes of the grain, while the previous official forecast totaled 1.6 mln tonnes, reported market participants of Turkmenistan.

According to the announcement, for several recent years agrarians always failed to reach the planned volumes of wheat production.

In the current year, the deficit of soil moisture content in the period of crops vegetation became the main reason for failure of the forecast. At the same time, the planted areas under wheat faced salting processes of the soil, due to the water table rising. Also, the salt storm in May 2018 somewhat damaged the crops throughout almost the whole territory of Turkmenistan.

