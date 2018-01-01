Harvest

Source: APK-Inform

In 2018, Kyrgyzstan increased the planted areas under winter crops

In 2018, the planted areas under winter crops in Kyrgyzstan increased by 7.9%, and totaled 158.4 thsd ha, and the spring crops areas decreased by 1.5%, to 725.9 thsd ha, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic on July 12.

In particular, the areas under wheat totaled 253.8 thsd ha, barley — 193.1 thsd ha, and corn — 105.1 thsd ha.

At the same time, the general planted areas under agricultural crops reached 1.215 mln ha, up 0.7% compared with the last year figures.

