Ukraine harvested over 21 mln tonnes of grains and pulses — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of July 27, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 21.2 mln tonnes of early grains and pulses throughout the areas of 6.6 mln ha, or 67% of the plan. The average yield totaled 3.2 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the harvested volumes of winter wheat totaled 16 mln tonnes, with the yield of 3.44 t/ha; spring wheat — 49 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 2.39 t/ha; winter barley — 3 mln tonnes, with the yield at 3.49 t/ha; spring barley — 1.4 mln tonnes, with the yield at 1.98 t/ha; and peas — 562 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.7 t/ha.

In addition, agrarians harvested 72 thsd tonnes of rye throughout 29 thsd ha (19%), with the yield at 2.51 t/ha; and 20 thsd tonnes of oats throughout 12 thsd ha (6%), with the yield at 1.64 t/ha.

Also, agrarians harvested 2.4 mln tonnes of winter rapeseed throughout 919 thsd ha (94%), with the yield at 2.59 t/ha. In addition, the harvested areas under spring rapeseed reached 10.5 thsd ha (15%), and the production — 15.4 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.47 t/ha.

