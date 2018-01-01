Ukraine and Russia significantly reduced the planted areas under new crop rye
According to the official statistics figures, Ukraine planted rye for the harvest-2018 throughout the areas of 149.4 thsd ha, a decrease of 13% compared with 2017 — 171 thsd ha. In particular, Volyn, Zhytomyr and Chernihiv oblasts demonstrated the most significant downward trend — down nearly 4 thsd ha per year.
At the same time, Russia planted rye for the harvest-2018 throughout 990.1 thsd ha, down 16% compared with the year figures — 1.18 mln ha. In particular, the Volga Federal District demonstrated the most significant decrease — down 140 thsd ha.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: in the fourth week of July, the seaports decreased grain export shipments
10:00
-
Ukraine harvested over 21 mln tonnes of grains and pulses — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 27, 18:50
-
In 2018, countries of the Danube region to harvest nearly 10 mln tonnes of rapeseed
July 27, 16:00
-
Ukraine planted grains and pulses for the harvest-2018 throughout over 14.8 mln ha — State Statistics Service
July 27, 13:30
-
Major Ukrainian traders increased the prices for GM-free rapeseed
July 26, 17:00
-
Ukraine harvested 20 mln tonnes of grains and pulses — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 26, 13:20