Ukraine and Russia significantly reduced the planted areas under new crop rye

According to the official statistics figures, Ukraine planted rye for the harvest-2018 throughout the areas of 149.4 thsd ha, a decrease of 13% compared with 2017 — 171 thsd ha. In particular, Volyn, Zhytomyr and Chernihiv oblasts demonstrated the most significant downward trend — down nearly 4 thsd ha per year.

At the same time, Russia planted rye for the harvest-2018 throughout 990.1 thsd ha, down 16% compared with the year figures — 1.18 mln ha. In particular, the Volga Federal District demonstrated the most significant decrease — down 140 thsd ha.

