13:20 Source: APK-Inform

In 2018, Russia doubled the planted areas under mustard seed — Rosstat

According to the official figures, Russia planted mustard seed for the harvest-2018 throughout the areas of 337.7 thsd ha, an increase of 2.2 times compared with the previous year level (156.5 thsd ha), which became the absolute maximum result in the whole contemporary history, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In 2014, Russia reached the previous record (123.2 thsd ha), and the average planted areas for 20 recent years totaled 123.2 thsd ha.

Also, in 2018 the following Federal Districts demonstrated the largest growth rates of the planted areas under mustard seed: the Volga District — up 81.7 thsd ha, and the Southern District — up 51.1 thsd ha.

