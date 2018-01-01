Harvest

Russia: planted areas under spring grains and pulses declined to the minimum level for 7 recent years

According to the preliminary statistics figures, the planted areas under spring grains and pulses for the harvest-2018 in Russia dropped to the minimum level for 7 recent years, and totaled 29.6 mln ha, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat). At the same time, the planted areas reduced by 5% compared with the last year level.

In particular, in 2018 the planted areas under corn for grain decreased to 2.5 mln ha (down 19%, compared with 2017), which corresponded to the level of 2013. Also, the areas under buckwheat significantly decreased — down 39% compared with the last year level, to 1.04 mln ha, and sorghum — down 51%, to 71.6 thsd ha.

Spring wheat areas reduced by 8% — to 12 mln ha, but the growth of winter wheat areas by 2%, to 15.2 mln ha, will compensate the downward trend.

At the same time, the areas under spring barley increased to 7.9 mln ha, up 4% compared with 2017. In addition, the general planted areas under pulses increased by 24% — to 2.8 mln ha, mainly due to expansion of the areas under peas, which reached a record high level of 1.4 mln ha (up 9% compared with 2017).

