Harvest

Russia: difficult situation with the harvesting campaign rates — Ministry of Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia estimated the current situation with the grain harvesting campaign as "tense but sustainable", declared the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Jambulat Khatuov.

According to him, in the current year agrarians will manage to produce the previously announced potential at the level of 100 mln tonnes of grains.

Also, he pointed out that to date the harvesting campaign is running in terms of heavy precipitations in some regions of the country, as well as the drought effects in others. To date, the Ministry faces difficulties to forecast the further situation with the weather conditions, but the current conditions are relatively stable, said J.Khatuov.

