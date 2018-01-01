Harvest

Belarus harvested over 2.8 mln tonnes of grains and pulses — Ministry of Agriculture

As of August 2, Belarusian agrarians harvested 2.813 mln tonnes of grains and pulses throughout the areas of 985.3 thsd ha, or 46.1% of the plan. The average yield totaled 2.86 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.

In particular, agrarians of Brest oblast harvested the largest volumes of grains — 748.2 thsd tonnes with the yield of 2.96 t/ha, while Minsk oblast — 705.6 thsd tonnes with the yield of 2.98 t/ha, Vitebsk oblast — 241.4 thsd tonnes with the yield of 2.83 t/ha, Gomel oblast — 270.9 thsd tonnes with the yield of 2.07 t/ha, Grodno oblast — 647.8 thsd tonnes with the yield of 3.06 t/ha, and Mogilev oblast — 199.7 thsd tonnes with the yield of 2.9 t/ha.

In addition, Belarus harvested 450.4 thsd tonnes of winter rapeseed throughout 93.4% of the planned areas, with the average yield of 1.64 t/ha.

