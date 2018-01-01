Russia: Ministry of Economic Development forecasted the harvest of grains at 115 mln tonnes
The Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation forecasted the general harvest of grains in the country in 2018 at the level of 113-115 mln tonnes, referring to the figures and estimations of various analysts and the Ministry of Agriculture, informed the monthly review of the Ministry.
The officials expected for a decline compared with the record figures in 2017 (135 mln tonnes), but there will be no significant risks to the consumer inflation, because such harvest will completely cover all domestic needs.
As a reminder, the Ministry of Agriculture estimated the general harvest of grain crops in Russia in 2018 at nearly 100 mln tonnes.
