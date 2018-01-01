Ukraine: sunflower seed harvest can reach 13.3 mln tonnes — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
In 2018, Ukraine will harvest nearly 13.3 mln tonnes of sunflower seed, which will become the second largest harvest volumes of the oilseed in the country since 1991, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Maksym Martynyuk.
According to him, the weather conditions were favourable for development of a good harvest of sunflower seed. At the same time, recent rains in most regions of Ukraine, somewhat influenced on the quality of wheat, said M.Martynyuk, and added that to date it is too early to forecast the accurate harvest volumes of the grain.
Also, he said that the central and western regions of Ukraine mainly produce feed wheat, while the southern region does not have any problems with the quality. Also, some regions already managed to complete the harvesting campaign of wheat before the beginning of rains.
According to the Deputy Minister, Ukrainian agrarians already harvested 17 mln tonnes of wheat throughout 76% of the planted areas. Market sources informed that the share of milling wheat totaled nearly 10 mln tonnes.
