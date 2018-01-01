Harvest

Yesterday, 15:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 117

Russia harvested over 46 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

As of August 2, Russian agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the areas of 13.4 mln ha (in 2017 — 10.2 mln ha), or 28.8% of the plan. The production volumes reached 46.6 mln tonnes (43.3 mln tonnes), with the average yield of 3.48 t/ha (4.22 t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

In particular, agrarians harvested winter and spring wheat throughout 10.9 mln ha, or 39.9% of the plan (in 2017 — 8.5 mln ha). The average yield totaled 3.64 t/ha (4.23 t/ha), and the production volumes reached 39.5 mln tonnes (36.2 mln tonnes). Also, Russia harvested 4.2 mln tonnes of winter and spring barley (4.6 mln tonnes) throughout 1.4 mln ha, or 39.9% of the plan (1.3 mln ha). The average yield totaled 2.93 t/ha (3.62 t/ha).

In addition, as of the reporting date rapeseed harvested areas reached 144.1 thsd ha (119.3 thsd ha), or 9.1% of the plan. The production totaled 276.5 thsd tonnes of the oilseed (240.6 thsd tonnes), with the yield at 1.92 t/ha (2.02 t/ha).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment