Kazakhstan harvested over 1 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
As of August 3, Kazakhstan harvested 1.044 mln tonnes of grains. The average yield totaled 1.99 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In particular, Almaty oblast harvested 320.6 thsd tonnes of grains with the average yield at 2.06 t/ha; Jambyl oblast — 474.6 thsd tonnes with the average yield at 2.31 t/ha; Kyzylorda oblast — 10.4 thsd tonnes with the average yield at 1.71 t/ha; and Turkistan oblast (formerly South Kazakhstan oblast) — 225.5 thsd tonnes with the average yield at 1.51 t/ha. Also, agrarians of East Kazakhstan oblast started harvesting grains. As of the reporting date, the oblast harvested 13.1 thsd tonnes of grains with the average yield at 1.54 t/ha.
Generally, the harvested areas in the country reached 524.7 thsd ha, or 32% of the plan.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In May 2018, Kazakhstan broke a record in sunflower oil exports
August 2, 16:00
-
For 11 months of 2017/18 MY, Kazakhstan significantly increased the exports of barley
August 1, 15:00
-
For 11 months of 2017/18 MY, Kazakhstan exported record volumes of lentils
July 31, 10:00
-
Kazakhstan harvested nearly 0.7 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
July 27, 10:00
-
In June 2018, Kazakhstan broke a record in the monthly production of vegetable oils
July 25, 11:30
-
Kazakhstan harvested over 300 thsd tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
July 17, 16:00
-
Kazakhstan: as of July 1, oilseed stocks totaled nearly 400 thsd tonnes
July 16, 10:00
-
Kazakhstan: as of July 1, grain stocks totaled over 5 mln tonnes
July 12, 16:00