Yesterday, 16:00

Kazakhstan harvested over 1 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

As of August 3, Kazakhstan harvested 1.044 mln tonnes of grains. The average yield totaled 1.99 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In particular, Almaty oblast harvested 320.6 thsd tonnes of grains with the average yield at 2.06 t/ha; Jambyl oblast — 474.6 thsd tonnes with the average yield at 2.31 t/ha; Kyzylorda oblast — 10.4 thsd tonnes with the average yield at 1.71 t/ha; and Turkistan oblast (formerly South Kazakhstan oblast) — 225.5 thsd tonnes with the average yield at 1.51 t/ha. Also, agrarians of East Kazakhstan oblast started harvesting grains. As of the reporting date, the oblast harvested 13.1 thsd tonnes of grains with the average yield at 1.54 t/ha.

Generally, the harvested areas in the country reached 524.7 thsd ha, or 32% of the plan.

