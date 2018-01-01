Harvest

Ukraine harvested over 26 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of August 3, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 26.5 mln tonnes of early grains and pulses throughout the areas of 8 mln ha, or 81% of the forecast. The average yield totaled 3.32 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the harvested volumes of winter wheat totaled 20.1 mln tonnes, with the yield of 3.62 t/ha; spring wheat — 125 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 2.85 t/ha; winter barley — 3 mln tonnes, with the yield at 3.5 t/ha; spring barley — 2.4 mln tonnes, with the yield at 2.3 t/ha; and peas — 669 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.77 t/ha.

In addition, agrarians harvested 165 thsd tonnes of rye throughout 42% of the planned areas, with the yield at 2.67 t/ha; and 60 thsd tonnes of oats throughout 15% of the areas, with the yield at 2.03 t/ha.

Also, Ukraine harvested 2.5 mln tonnes of winter rapeseed throughout 953 thsd ha (98%), with the yield at 2.6 t/ha. In addition, the harvested areas under spring rapeseed reached 18.4 thsd ha (28%), and the production — 38 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 2.06 t/ha.

