Harvest

Yesterday, 12:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 168

Ukraine harvested over 28 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of August 6, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 28.6 mln tonnes of early grains and pulses throughout the general areas of 8.5 mln ha, or 86% of the forecast. The average yield totaled 3.38 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the harvested volumes of winter wheat totaled 21.5 mln tonnes, with the yield of 3.68 t/ha; spring wheat — 184.9 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 3.11 t/ha; winter barley — 3 mln tonnes, with the yield at 3.5 t/ha; spring barley — 2.9 mln tonnes, with the yield at 2.43 t/ha; and peas — 705 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 1.8 t/ha.

In addition, agrarians harvested 218 thsd tonnes of rye throughout 55% of the planned areas, with the yield at 2.67 t/ha; and 93 thsd tonnes of oats throughout 22% of the areas, with the yield at 2.12 t/ha.

Also, Ukraine almost completed the harvesting campaign of winter rapeseed. Ukraine harvested 2.5 mln tonnes of the oilseed throughout 959.6 thsd ha (99%), with the yield at 2.61 t/ha. In addition, the harvested areas under spring rapeseed reached 20 thsd ha (30%), and the production — 41 thsd tonnes, with the yield at 2.09 t/ha.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment