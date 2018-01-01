Russia harvested over 54 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
As of August 6, Russian agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the areas of 16 mln ha (in 2017 — 11.1 mln ha), or 34.4% of the plan. The production volumes reached 54.3 mln tonnes (46.8 mln tonnes), with the average yield of 3.4 t/ha (4.2 t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
In particular, agrarians harvested winter and spring wheat throughout 12.4 mln ha, or 45.3% of the plan (in 2017 — 9 mln ha). The average yield totaled 3.59 t/ha (4.39 t/ha), and the production volumes reached 44.3 mln tonnes (39.5 mln tonnes). Also, Russia harvested 6.2 mln tonnes of winter and spring barley (5.2 mln tonnes) throughout 2.2 mln ha, or 25.9% of the plan (1.4 mln ha). The average yield totaled 2.87 t/ha (3.6 t/ha).
In addition, as of the reporting date rapeseed harvested areas reached 147.7 thsd ha (124.6 thsd ha), or 9.3% of the plan. The production totaled 286.1 thsd tonnes of the oilseed (255 thsd tonnes), with the yield at 1.94 t/ha (2.05 t/ha).
